James Rodriguez Leaves Everton for Qatari Side Al Rayyan
James Rodriguez's time in the Premier League has come to an end after just one season after the Colombian star signed for Al Rayyan on Wednesday. Rodriguez joined Everton from Real Madrid in a £20 million ($26 million) move last summer and got off to a fast start with three goals and three assists in his first five games for the club. But the 30-year-old midfielder struggled with injuries throughout the year, ending the seasons with six goals and eight assists in 26 games for the Toffees in all competitions.www.chatsports.com
