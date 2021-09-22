CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

James Rodriguez Leaves Everton for Qatari Side Al Rayyan

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Rodriguez's time in the Premier League has come to an end after just one season after the Colombian star signed for Al Rayyan on Wednesday. Rodriguez joined Everton from Real Madrid in a £20 million ($26 million) move last summer and got off to a fast start with three goals and three assists in his first five games for the club. But the 30-year-old midfielder struggled with injuries throughout the year, ending the seasons with six goals and eight assists in 26 games for the Toffees in all competitions.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

James Rodriguez: What next for Everton's Colombian playmaker after mixed first season?

Last Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of James Rodriguez signing for Everton. For a player billed as "one of the world's most popular footballers" and for whom the club lit up Colombia's tallest building with an Everton shirt when they signed him, there was little to mark his 12 months at the Toffees on the club's social media channels, except for their Spanish Twitter account.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Everton outcast James Rodriguez 'close to joining an unnamed Qatari club after leaving England on Sunday' as he looks to end his nightmare Goodison Park stay

James Rodriguez is close to completing a move to Qatar as his Everton career looks set to be over, according to reports. The Colombian midfielder was a regular under Carlo Ancelotti last season but new manager Rafa Benitez told Rodriguez that he will not be part of his plans at Goodison Park this term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
The Independent

Andreas Christensen ‘set for new Chelsea contract’ as James Rodriguez ‘edges towards Everton exit’

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

James Rodriguez in talks with Qatar club as player looks to seal a move away from Everton a year after becoming their highest paid player

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is currently in talks with an “unnamed Qatari club” to discuss his future this season. The midfielder has not played for the Premie League side, since Rafa Benitez took over the managerial role this season. James joined Everton from Real Madrid in 2019, to reunite with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatari#The Premier League#Colombian#Real Madrid#Bayern Munich#Merseyside
chatsports.com

James Rodriguez set to be confirmed a as a Al-Rayyan player on Wednesday as Everton look set to get rid of Colombian's £200,000 a week wages

Al-Rayyan are expected to confirm the signing of James Rodriguez from Everton after he completed a medical. The Qatari side, coached by former France and Manchester United defender Laurent Blanc, teased the announcement of their new recruit on social media ahead of their match with Al Sadd on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

James Rodriguez tells Everton fans it is 'a pity not to have played in Goodison Park with you' in goodbye post as the Colombian leaves the club without the Blues ever watching him at home in the flesh during his doomed 12-month stint

James Rodriguez has taken to Instagram to bid farewell to Everton fans after leaving the Toffees for Qatari side Al-Rayyan on Wednesday. The 30-year-old ended all speculation over his long-term future at Everton by joining Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed fee after missing all of the Blues fixtures this season. James...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

From King James to Calamity James! Colombia star Rodriguez arrived at Everton to huge fanfare but leaves a big-name flop after a year marred by injury... and Rafa Benitez's arrival was always going to spell the end

It's been quite the rise and fall for James Rodriguez at Everton. It was only last summer that the Colombian arrived at Goodison Park as Carlo Ancelotti's marquee signing to turn around the Toffee's fortunes. But just 12 months on his career has taken a dramatic change of direction -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG will track James form at Al-Rayyan

PSG are interested in former Everton attacker James Rodriguez. James has just been sold by Everton to Qatar's Al-Rayyan for a nominal fee. The Colombia international will be working with former PSG coach Laurent Blanc at Al-Rayyan. And AS says PSG chiefs will be watching James' progress closely in Qatar...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

James exit confirmed as Colombian leaves Everton

So the brief and slightly surreal James Rodriguez era at Everton has come to an end as the Colombian star leaves for a new club in the Middle East. Rodriguez’s departure will probably elicit mixed emotions from Everton supporters. For many it will be hugely disappointing to see such a superstar talent leave Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Rodriguez left Everton because of need to maximise resources, Rafael Benitez reveals

Everton boss Rafael Benitez has given his take on James Rodriguez’s departure from the club, referring to the Colombia international’s reduced availability and the need to maximise resources.Rodriguez left the Toffees on Wednesday to sign for Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed fee.After joining from Real Madrid 12 months ago, the 30-year-old went on to make 26 appearances in all competitions for Everton, scoring six goals, in an injury-disrupted 2020-21.Speaking about Rodriguez at his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Norwich, Benitez said: “James is a very easy and complicated issue.“That is the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

IN DETAIL: James contract at Al-Rayyan

The details of James Rodriguez's contract with Al-Rayyan have been confirmed. Everton sold the Colombia midfielder to the Qataris this week for a nominal fee. Foot Mercato says the 30-year-old James will be linked to the club until 2024, and will receive a salary of €7m in addition to a lucrative signing-on bonus.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy