With a three-man 2022 recruiting class and just two targets left, Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program are starting to shift more of their focus over to the 2023 class. Last week, Davis and his staff were on the road to visit prospects in that 2023 class hoping to continue to make a strong push for them in their recruitment. With coaches allowed to make in-home visits as well as view open practices, this is a big opportunity for UNC to make that push.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO