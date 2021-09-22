CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying on Mars getting tougher as Ingenuity helicopter gears up for 14th hop

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting ready for its 14th Red Planet flight, but the thinning Martian air is making such sorties more and more challenging. The coming sortie, which could occur any day now, is a straightforward hop compared to some of the more daring scouting flights that Ingenuity has been making to aid NASA's Perseverance rover, mission team members said in a recent update. There's a good reason for the simplicity: The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) chopper will test higher rotor spin speeds to see if it can keep flying in rapidly changing seasonal atmospheric conditions on Mars.

Daily Press

NASA wants to harvest water on moon and Mars, and Virginia Tech team thinks it can help

Deep beneath Mars’ red clay surface lie ancient oceans now frozen into ice sheets. Earth’s moon has hidden water deposits, too — pockets embedded deep inside its rocks. It’s the kind of liquid treasure scientists at NASA hope to one day mine using specialized drilling tools on the moon or Mars. As NASA looks for new technology to use in space, the agency is mining a different treasure to help ...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Cameras Capture Mars Like Never Before – “A Huge Piece of Everything”

Scientists tap into an array of imagers aboard the six-wheeled explorer to get a big picture of the Red Planet. NASA’s Perseverance rover has been exploring Jezero Crater for more than 217 Earth days (211 Martian days, or sols), and the dusty rocks there are beginning to tell their story – about a volatile young Mars flowing with lava and water.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that "space is getting crowded" has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get?
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites could be used for GPS navigation

SpaceX's Starlink satellites may be used for navigation and global positioning in addition to their core function of broadband Internet, a new research study suggests. Engineering researchers external to SpaceX found a way to use the Starlink constellation signals for navigation similar to the capabilities provided by global positioning satellites (GPS), which are used in the United States and several other countries. The study represents the first time Starlink was used for navigation by researchers outside of SpaceX, the team members stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Mars Rover#Mars Exploration Rover#Fly#Helicopters#Ingenuity#Martian#Perserverance#Twitter#Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Space.com

Scientists pinpoint age of 'molten ring' in stunning Hubble telescope image

New science from a stunning 2020 Hubble image illuminates the back story behind a shining loop of light. The circle, also called an Einstein ring after the famous physicist who predicted its existence, came about due to a galactic-scale illusion. The galaxy this so-called "molten ring" curls around is called as GAL-CLUS-022058s and it is located in the Southern Hemisphere constellation of Fornax, the Furnace.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China eyes sending 1st female astronaut to new space station

One of China's few women astronauts is expected to be named among the crew of the upcoming Shenzhou 13 mission to the Chinese space station. The three-member crew of Shenzhou 12 just returned to Earth following 90 days aboard the Tianhe module of the Tiangong space station, but China is already gearing up for the next visit to its new orbital outpost. The Tianzhou 3 cargo spacecraft launched and docked with Tianhe on Monday (Sept. 20), carrying nearly 13,000 lbs. (6,000 kilograms) of supplies, and the next crew is expected to launch on Shenzhou 13 around Oct. 3 from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Watch SpaceX's Inspiration4 astronauts see Earth through their huge window for the 1st time (video)

A new video shows the Inspiration4 crew unveiling their incredible view of Earth, as seen through a domed window in their Crew Dragon spacecraft. The 90-second video (which includes brief profanity, in case you're watching with kids) was published on the Inspiration4 YouTube channel Wednesday (Sept. 22) after being filmed by crewmember Sian Proctor during the mission, which landed safely back on Earth Saturday (Sept. 18).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA's InSight Mars lander detects 3 biggest marsquakes to date

NASA's InSight lander has detected its three most powerful marsquakes yet, potentially giving scientists an even clearer picture of the Red Planet's interior. InSight spotted 4.2- and 4.1-magnitude temblors on Aug. 25, then picked up another roughly 4.2-magnitude quake on Sept. 18 that lasted for nearly 90 minutes, NASA officials announced on Wednesday (Sept. 22).
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

La Palma volcano eruption's infernal beauty visible from space in astronaut and satellite photos

New astronaut and satellite images of an active volcano on the island of La Palma reveal the frightening beauty of the eruption, as well as its dangerous proximity to humans. Lava began gushing out of the Cumbre Vieja crater on the island, which is located off the coast of northwestern Africa and governed by Spain, on Sunday (Sept. 19). On Wednesday (Sept. 22), European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared an image of the eruption as seen from his perch on the International Space Station.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Disney's Space 220 restaurant has hidden nods to NASA history

Space 220, Disney's new immersive restaurant offering guests a chance to dine in Earth orbit, opened this week after a five-year countdown. The new addition to the Mission: SPACE pavilion in Epcot Center at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida blends state-of-the-art technology with a fine dining menu, providing an eating experience like nothing else on Earth.
INDUSTRY
Space.com

'Space Explorers' receives Emmy for 360-degree virtual reality space station experience

A virtual reality-themed International Space Station series just got an Emmy. "Space Explorers: The ISS Experience" garnered creators Felix & Paul Studios, in association with Time Studios, a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Program. The four-part series aired in 2020 including exclusive footage of eight astronauts working aboard the orbiting complex.
TECHNOLOGY
Vox

The largest space telescope in history is about to blow our minds

Exploring strange new worlds. Understanding the origins of the universe. Searching for life in the galaxy. These are not the plot of a new science fiction movie, but the mission objectives of the James Webb Space Telescope, the long-awaited successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA is building and launching the Webb in partnership with the European Space Agency and Canada.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Boeing's next Starliner test launch for NASA may slip to 2022

Boeing's Starliner astronaut taxi may not get off the ground this year after all. Boeing and NASA had originally aimed to launch Starliner's Orbital Test Flight 2 (OFT-2), a crucial uncrewed trial mission to the International Space Station (ISS), from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on July 30. But preflight checks revealed 13 stuck valves in Starliner's service module, nixing that liftoff plan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
