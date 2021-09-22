Getting an iPhone 13 Friday? Here are 4 ways to set up your new phone
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple released its new lineup of iPhones last week -- the regular iPhone 13, the 13 Mini, the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The newest iPhones are now available to buy (with some pretty great deals to be had) and will ship as early as this Friday, Sept. 24. If you're getting an iPhone 13 soon, make sure you get your old phone ready for the switch and prep your current device for the data transfer.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0