Getting an iPhone 13 Friday? Here are 4 ways to set up your new phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO