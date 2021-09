Can you believe that we’re just over a week away from the FBI season 4 premiere on CBS? it’s been a long hiatus, but the franchise is coming back with a bang!. If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see an extended preview of all three shows as they prepare to dominate Tuesday nights. The aforementioned network clearly thinks they have the next One Chicago on their hands here, and they’re confident enough in this that they were willing to move NCIS to another night. We won’t know for sure if this turns out to be successful until the episodes actually air, but the FBI franchise is going to be doing a three-part crossover to set the stage. It will begin with the flagship show before going into FBI: Most Wanted and then after that FBI: International. (After the crossover, FBI: International will take over the 9:00 p.m. timeslot, putting Most Wanted at 10:00.)

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO