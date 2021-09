Authorities in Camden County are now offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the death of a man earlier this summer. On July 6th, cops say 53-year-old Edward Dupont of Camden was riding his bike at 7th & Pine Streets in the city when he was struck in his head by an unknown man. That impact caused Dupont to fall off of his bicycle, he hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where he died from his injuries on July 25th.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO