CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

An evening of music with Dave Pettigrew

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian singer and songwriter Dave Pettigrew will perform a concert at the First Baptist Church of Vineyard Haven on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 pm. Pettigrew and his team are actively involved in two care outreaches helping the poor and needy, along with hope for the addicted. Opening for Pettigrew will be a few of the Island’s musicians — folk singer Mark Lovewell, contemporary artist Sean McMahon, and the worship team of First Renewed (Brazilian) Baptist Church.

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ladyfest returns to Circuit Avenue

Ladyfest, the annual female-fueled arts and music festival that raises awareness and funds for M.V. Community Services’ Connect to End Violence, will return once again to downtown Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning at 5 pm. The event features musical artists from many genres including rock, soul, electronic, and pop and it benefits Connect, the local non-profit which aims to reduce domestic and sexual violence and assist victims in need. According to a press release from event organizers Rose Guerin and Kelly Feirtag, “The event comes at a particularly important time as the pandemic has further exacerbated the impact on domestic violence on Martha’s Vineyard.”
OAK BLUFFS, MA
TheAtlantaVoice

Christian Maturity Has a Beginning, Middle and End

As someone who has come to Christ as a hopefully mature adult, I’m challenged from time to time as ministers and bible study leaders and others of faith talk about the process of becoming a mature Christian. The challenge is in knowing what it means to mature as a person and applying some of those same principles to the maturation […]
RELIGION
Observer-Dispatch

Monday Evening Musical Club's virtual concert features 6 exceptional performers

Our part of the world is relatively sparsely populated, but only in number. When the criterion is talent, we are crowded. The Monday Evening Musical Club will present a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 featuring incredibly talented and successful musicians Adrian Enscoe/Bandits on the Run, Jason Handy, Mason McDowell, Taylor McDowell, Matt Nakoa and Kristina Ruffo.
MADISON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#The First Baptist Church#First Renewed Lrb#Brazilian#Teen Challenge
KGET 17

Fox Theater to feature an evening of Punjabi music

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Punjabi-language singers will take the stage at the Fox Theater next month. Garry Sandhu, Gurnam Bhullar, Baani Sandhu and Ravraaz will perform at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to the Fox. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Salina Post

KWU to begin new musical season with Tuesday evening concert

Tuesday evening will mark the beginning of a new musical season at Kansas Wesleyan, in more ways than one. The Department of Music will open its annual concert schedule with a 7:30 p.m. performance of the Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and String Orchestra. The event will also mark the department’s...
MUSIC
Yakima Herald Republic

When rock legends die, the music remains even if the concert experience fades

Rock fans experienced the loss of musicians from two iconic bands in the summer. Dusty Hill, ZZ Top’s bassist for more than 50 years, died in late July at age 72. Hill had been suffering from a hip injury and, two performances into ZZ Top’s North American tour, decided to leave to seek medical attention. He requested that the band’s longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, fill in as bassist while he was away.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
Journal Review

False prophets in sheep’s clothing

False prophets in sheep’s clothing are leading some of us into great danger. False prophets and teachers bear a heavy burden of responsibility for disastrous results of their ignorance or deceit. We live in a time when instant communication and media provide loud megaphones to little people, making them appear...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia pastor embraces ‘faith over fear’ after COVID battle

DUBLIN, Ga. (BP) – After an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia for multiple weeks, Georgia pastor Samuel Rogers rejoices that he has “seen the goodness and kindness of God like I never have before.”. Rogers is the lead pastor at Cross Point Community Church in Dublin, Ga., and first...
GEORGIA STATE
Spin

Dave Grohl Shares Trailer for Upcoming Memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music

Dave Grohl is releasing his first book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, on October 5, and now we’ve got a new look into what will be in it. The trailer for Grohl’s memoir features old home videos and his decision to write about his life. “My life flashes before my eyes every single day. And in writing this book, I’ve tried to capture those moments as best I can,” he says.
MUSIC
harrisondaily.com

Dave Says

Dear Dave, What are your views on teaching children good work habits? Many of our friends don’t require their kids to help out or work around the house, but …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
KIDS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Menemsha Hills story walk

It’s felt a little like July, though Menemsha businesses know it’s wedding season which translates as not so much business for them despite the numbers of people around. Congratulations to the fourth and fifth graders who braved the seas aboard the Shenandoah last week, a great way to start the school year. Glorious September weather made for an amazing weekend for anyone celebrating. Sandy Bernat of Seastone Papers and I had a few friends sing us Happy Birthday after enjoying a bagel brunch. I enjoy dancing outside when wedding music rings through the weekend night air. We had takeout from Chilmark Tavern on my birthday. They have no idea how happy their spaetzle made me, along with Buffalo Brussels sprouts, while my son loved his lasagna as did my husband love his veggie pasta dish with local mushrooms.
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Spice it up

Spread aromatic joy with your cooking this fall with the monthly Spice Club through the Vineyard Haven library. For September, the spotlight is on mesquite, an autumn-hued smoky seasoning. Receive a sample packet and a tip sheet, try it in a recipe of your choice, then join everyone on Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7 pm. For details, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.
RECIPES
WTOP

Dave Koz jazzes up The Birchmere

Hear the full conversation on today’s “Beyond the Fame” podcast. The D.C. Jazz Festival may be over, but the genre still echoes in our area. On Thursday night, Dave Koz comes to The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia, with his annual Summer Horns tour. This year’s edition includes Kirk Whalum, whom...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
So Md News.com

Baltimore Museum of Art announces new fall exhibits

BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Museum of Art recently announced a new slate of fall exhibitions opening in October and November 2021. New exhibitions will include: Thaddeus Mosley: Forest, opening Oct. 17, is a focus exhibition of monumental abstract wood sculptures by the Pittsburgh-based artist; On Certainty: Gifts from the Collection of Suzanne F. Cohen, opening Nov. 14, celebrates the late BMA Trustee’s commitment to art and access through the presentation of some of the most significant works she donated to the museum; and How Do We Know the World?, also opening Nov. 14, is a major conceptual reinstallation of the BMA’s contemporary wing that features nearly 100 works in a variety of media presented over the course of two years.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy