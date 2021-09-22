An evening of music with Dave Pettigrew
Christian singer and songwriter Dave Pettigrew will perform a concert at the First Baptist Church of Vineyard Haven on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 pm. Pettigrew and his team are actively involved in two care outreaches helping the poor and needy, along with hope for the addicted. Opening for Pettigrew will be a few of the Island’s musicians — folk singer Mark Lovewell, contemporary artist Sean McMahon, and the worship team of First Renewed (Brazilian) Baptist Church.www.mvtimes.com
