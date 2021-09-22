An evening of music with Dave Pettigrew

It’s felt a little like July, though Menemsha businesses know it’s wedding season which translates as not so much business for them despite the numbers of people around. Congratulations to the fourth and fifth graders who braved the seas aboard the Shenandoah last week, a great way to start the school year. Glorious September weather made for an amazing weekend for anyone celebrating. Sandy Bernat of Seastone Papers and I had a few friends sing us Happy Birthday after enjoying a bagel brunch. I enjoy dancing outside when wedding music rings through the weekend night air. We had takeout from Chilmark Tavern on my birthday. They have no idea how happy their spaetzle made me, along with Buffalo Brussels sprouts, while my son loved his lasagna as did my husband love his veggie pasta dish with local mushrooms.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO