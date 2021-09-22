2 developments along US 701 win approval despite opposition from some residents, farmers
CONWAY — Two developments along U.S. 701 were unanimously approved Sept. 21 by the Horry County Council, despite months long outcry from residents, farmers and activists. Horry County Council gave final approval for the projects — farmer Bobby Anderson’s request to rezone land to build 80 single-family homes just past the intersection of U.S 701 and S.C. 410 and G3 Engineering’s request to build 93 single-family homes along U.S. 701 just past S.C. 22 — setting a precedent for development in the rural areas of Horry County.www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0