Oak Bluffs, MA

Keynote talk for Climate Prep Week

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oak Bluffs library is offering free registration to a book discussion that is part of Climate Preparedness Week, which is organized by Communities Responding to Extreme Weather (CREW), the Massachusetts Library System, and the Blue Marble Librarians. This week of educational events is held each year at the end of September to help communities prepare for extreme weather events and to increase understanding of climate change and social justice.

