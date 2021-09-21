CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NPR Politics Podcast

CHRISTINA: Hi. This is Christina (ph) from Austin, Texas. And right now I'm just sitting on my couch with my dog, George (ph). George is very tired. But it's because he and I passed our therapy team test. He's now officially a therapy animal. This podcast was recorded at...

The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

How Has U.S. Foreign Policy Changed Over The Years? The Answer May Surprise You

How much did the United States really change foreign policy when it changed presidents? Joe Biden is a very different person from Donald Trump. But Richard Haass argues that their approach to the world is less different than it seems. Haass is the head of the Council on Foreign Relations. It's a private group that includes a great deal of the U.S. foreign policy establishment - you know, diplomats and officials, some of them famous, many not, who engage with the world and wield influence as they go in and out of government over time.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: ‘Everything is hanging by a thread’

LIZ AND LESLEY — Rep. LIZ CHENEY (R-Wyo.) got the “60 Minutes” treatment Sunday night, and the most surprising moment — the one generating outsize attention on social media — had nothing to do with DONALD TRUMP. Instead it was about her past opposition to same-sex marriage, even though her sister MARY was married to a woman. “I was wrong. I was wrong. I love my sister very much, I love her family very much, and I was wrong. … I believe that my dad was right.” The clip … More on the segment below.
U.S. POLITICS
Joe Biden
Mara Liasson
Ayesha Rascoe
Donald Trump
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Haitians who have been camped out at the southern U.S. border are being flown to their home country by the thousands. WIDLORE MERANCOURT: A lot of people are telling us how they were mistreated, how they felt like they were deceived by, you know, the U.S. authorities. SHAPIRO: Widlore Merancourt...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Pelosi and the Squad brace for a showdown

ABOUT LAST NIGHT — The Democrats’ “two-track” process is no more. After weeks of linking passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package (BIF) to the party’s larger reconciliation bill, Speaker NANCY PELOSI told her members Monday night that she’s forging ahead with a stand-alone vote on BIF as the much larger social spending bill is being hashed out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FiveThirtyEight

Politics Podcast: FiveThirtyEight Goes To Canada And Germany

On Monday, Canadians granted Justin Trudeau a third term as prime minister but did not give his party a majority in Parliament. Germany will have an election on Sunday to determine who will be the next chancellor now that Angela Merkel is stepping down after nearly 16 years in power. In this installment of the Politics podcast, Éric Grenier, a polling analyst and writer at The Writ, and FiveThirtyEight’s Kaleigh Rogers come on to discuss the outcome of the Canadian election. Later, Politico Europe intelligence analyst and co-founder of Poll of Polls Cornelius Hirsch and Berlin-based journalist and Politico Europe contributor Emily Schultheis join to talk about how the race is playing out in Germany.
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newscentermaine.com

How a shutdown would impact Social Security, food stamps

WASHINGTON — Congress is running out of time to fund the government past Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. This all comes as Democrats try to make progress on trimming President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion government overhaul and passing a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. On Monday, Republican senators...
AGRICULTURE
AOL Corp

'I make no apologies': Pompeo says Trump administration was protecting sensitive information

In his first public comments since a Yahoo News investigation revealed discussions within the Trump administration in 2017 about kidnapping or even killing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he makes “no apologies” for the Trump administration’s actions to protect “real national security secrets.”. “I...
POTUS
Reuters

Trump loses bid to escape 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump must face copyright claims brought by "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant over Trump's alleged misuse of his song on a video he posted to Twitter, a Manhattan federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said Trump and his campaign hadn't proven...
POTUS

