The NPR Politics Podcast

On Monday, Canadians granted Justin Trudeau a third term as prime minister but did not give his party a majority in Parliament. Germany will have an election on Sunday to determine who will be the next chancellor now that Angela Merkel is stepping down after nearly 16 years in power. In this installment of the Politics podcast, Éric Grenier, a polling analyst and writer at The Writ, and FiveThirtyEight’s Kaleigh Rogers come on to discuss the outcome of the Canadian election. Later, Politico Europe intelligence analyst and co-founder of Poll of Polls Cornelius Hirsch and Berlin-based journalist and Politico Europe contributor Emily Schultheis join to talk about how the race is playing out in Germany.
