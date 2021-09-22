CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambition Is Overrated

By Robin Hardman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took nearly my entire adult life, but I’ve finally become fashionable. Suddenly, it’s cool not to be career-focused. I’m proud to say I was ahead of the curve when it comes to non-ambition. Oh, sure, growing up I had the usual variety of career-oriented dreams: archeologist, psychologist, midwife, pilot. But I vividly remember my response, senior year in college, when people would ask me what I planned to do: “Get some job. Any job. Come home at the end of the day and read.”

