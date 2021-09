There were a number of new game releases last week, and of the ones arriving on multiple platforms, the lion's share of physical sales went to the PlayStation 5 versions. In the UK's latest retail chart, at least. Tales of Arise debuts in second place, and PS5 copies account for 58 per cent, while the PS4 version comes out at 28 per cent. Similarly, NBA 2K22 arrives in third, and 46 per cent of sales were for the PS5 version, and the PS4 version accounts for 27 per cent. Finally, Life Is Strange: True Colors — debuting at number six — is selling best on PS5 with 54 per cent, and PS4 on 28 per cent.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO