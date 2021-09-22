After budget approval, county board discusses dispatch update

WAHOO – For the first time in eight years, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors did not decrease the tax levy. Instead, after adopting the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget on Sept. 14, the county board maintained the same levy of $0.246046 per $100 of property valuation. While the levy remained the same, the tax request was raised to $10,530,248.37, based on county property valuations and the levy rate. This is a $390,685.68 difference and an increase of almost 4% from the 2020-2021 fiscal year request.