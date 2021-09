Tony Gonsolin’s second start back from injury was better than we could have hoped for, with five shutout innings and great command of three pitches. With the Dodgers’ win over the DBacks, Los Angeles clinches their ninth straight MLB Postseason berth. The job’s not done, as Kobe Bryant famously said, but step one is in the books and we know the Dodgers will be playing after 20 teams have gone home. Jeff talks about the importance of celebrating this accomplishment, along with the idea of being “Built for October.” He also talks a little bit about small ball.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO