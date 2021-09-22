Burien City Council approves grants for moderate income residents

At Monday night’s (Sept. 20, 2021) meeting, Burien City Councilmembers Kevin Schilling, Sofia Aragon and Cydney Moore moved to have staff draft a letter to King County government to seek it to more quickly distribute available funds to support Burien residents facing imminent loss of their homes because of the current financial crisis. The county has available money to allow needy residents to pay rents and mortgages.

The motion passed unanimously.

Block grant

The city has a joint agreement with the King County Community Development Block Grant for funds to be used for planning, human services, and capital projects that serve low to moderate income Burien residents.

Human Services Manager Colleen Brandt-Schluter said the city is expected to receive approximately $265,309 for projects that serve low to moderate income residents.

The city plans to use $45,743 for continued support of the Southwest Youth and Family Services New Futures program at the Alcove at Seahurst Apartments. This program would serve approximately 200 =residents at the Alcove at Seahurst Apartments with family support and advocacy services.

Burien Community Center

The Council also plans to use $173,823 for the Burien Community Center HVAC replacement project currently being designed, financed by a previously awarded $90,000 King County Human Services grant.

Councilmember Nancy Tosta said some of the fund requirements had earlier been allocated to the HVAC project and other portions of the project.

Nevertheless, the Council approved the project unanimously.

Police probable cause

Erin Overbey of the King County Sheriff’s Office advised the Council on state law changes of when physical force can be used by police. Force under new law that started at the end of July says physical force may be used to effect an arrest, prevent an escape or protect against threat of bodily harm to a deputy sheriff, another person, the person against whom force is being used.

She told the Council that the King County Sheriff’s Office says force is permitted “when there is probable cause for arrest” but cannot be the sole justification for using physical force.

“Use of early force is limited only when necessary to protect against an imminent threat of serious physical injury or death to the officer or another person.”

Also, use of physical force “must be terminated as soon as the necessity for such force ends.”

Proclamations

The Council passed two proclamations, National Hispanic Heritage Month and National Recovery Month.

New Burien staffers

Carla Lundgren, assistant planner; Alexis Williams, Parks and facility maintenance worker; Andrew Mitzel, customer services; Eric Torres, project manager.