The American union movement has split over President Joe Biden’s proposal for companies with more than 100 employees to vaccinate their workforces against COVID-19. With increasing numbers of employers mandating COVID-19 vaccination, will something similar play out in Australia? Despite a push for mandatory workforce vaccination by some union members, the Australian trade union movement has been remarkably cohesive in opposing employer mandates. Four interlocking principles underpin this position. They are: high vaccination rates should be attained through encouragement and facilitation, not employer mandates where strictly necessary, mandates should be implemented through public health orders effective access to vaccines should be secured the voices of workers...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO