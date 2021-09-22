Mentor on Tap & Uncorked Canceled for 2021
Mentor on Tap & Uncorked, scheduled for October 2, 2021, has been canceled due to staffing and logistical challenges. The event will not be rescheduled. “This is a fun and popular event but unfortunately, the effects of the pandemic are still with us,” says Ante Logarusic, Community Relations Administrator, “It has been difficult obtaining and maintaining commitments from brewers, food vendors, and other suppliers due to staffing shortages.”cityofmentor.com
