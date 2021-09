Fortnite could be banned from Apple's App Store for up to 5 years, a letter published by Epic CEO Tim Sweeney revealed last night. While this news isn't particularly shocking – the Epic vs Apple lawsuit might have come to a conclusion earlier this month, but Epic is appealing the decision – it does show that the real loser of this protracted goliath vs slightly smaller goliath is the people who actually play Fortnite, rather than those responsible for publishing and distributing it. Wondering why you can’t play Fortnite on iPhone? It’s because this situation is going to get worse before it gets better.

