CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Book Festival at the Mahon Library free this weekend

By Kelsee Pitman
everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas – This free, two-day long Lubbock Book Festival, located at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, on Saturday, September 25, 9:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. & Sunday, September 26, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., connects authors and readers through an exciting event to celebrate literacy, creativity, and stories. With over 40+ award-winning and best-selling authors in attendance, and so many genres represented, there will be a little bit for everyone. From the tiniest of tots to the experienced reader, from YA fiction to crime thriller and everything in between, this festival will highlight the thriving author culture deeply rooted in Lubbock.

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Lubbock, TX
Society
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Book#Book Sales#Mahon#Friends Of The Library#Literacy Lubbock
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy