There’s no shortage of high-end gaming peripherals, and I can certainly give you an opinion on literally hundreds of them, if not thousands, given how many I’ve reviewed over the last decade. However, not everyone has £100+ to drop on gaming hardware, and not everyone wants to either. However, when it comes to affordability, finding something that isn’t just cheap crap that’ll need to be replaced after five minutes can be tricky. That’s where Marvo come in, they’ve proven themselves to be a real contender for affordability and functionality. Their new bundle is no exception, delivering you a mechanical keyboard, mouse, and a mouse mat, all in one package, at a very affordable price.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO