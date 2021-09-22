CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Judge dismisses Winchester Medical Center nurses' anti-vaxx lawsuit

Northern Virginia Daily
 4 days ago

Three Winchester Medical Center workers who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus unsuccessfully sued to keep their jobs. The lawsuit was filed on Monday against Valley Health System, the six-hospital chain that includes WMC, on behalf of registered nurses Rebecca Ashworth and Kayla Cox and certified nursing assistant Lori Swartz. All Valley Health employees had until midnight Tuesday to get vaccinated or get fired unless they received medical or religious exemptions.

