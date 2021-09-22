EKWB Launch its Quantum Power Bundle Magnitude X360 D-RGB

Harman is a name known for its audio technology. People easily say Harman Kardon audio. In recent years, it has since been associated with Samsung as the top mobile OEM owns the sub-brand. Not many people know this but Harman is also associated with Internet of Things products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected car systems. Audiophiles know that when Harman has worked on a device or a system, it is reliable. The Harman team has partnered with InfinityLab to come up with new power accessories that are sustainable.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO