EKWB Launch its Quantum Power Bundle Magnitude X360 D-RGB

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEK Water Blocks (EKWB) has announced the launch of its brand new EK-Quantum Power Bundle Magnitude X360 D-RGB. An ultimate fully addressable D-RGB customizable liquid cooling bundle, featuring EK’s most advanced CPU water block to date. All the liquid cooling products in the bundle share the same premium design language and are geared towards users seeking the most powerful water cooling solutions on the market.

