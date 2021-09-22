Gloomhaven Release Date Set for October 2021 on Steam
The Gloomhaven release date has been set for October 2021 on Steam, finally bringing Version 1.0 of this digital adaptation of the popular tabletop game to your PC. Gloomhaven originally began as a tabletop game where players would send their characters into battles in lengthy campaigns with gameplay similar to a simplified version of tabletop RPGs such as Dungeons & Dragons. A massive expansion called Frosthaven is currently in development for next year, and this tabletop RPG is so popular that other developers have released companion products such as a portable adaptation of the game and an organizer for all of the contents of the game's hefty box.techraptor.net
