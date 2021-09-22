AMD Radeon 21.9.2 Drivers Released Getting you Game Ready for Diablo 2
Just in case you’re wondering if you’re suffering from a strange bout of déjà vu, yes, it’s only been literally a week since AMD released their (then) latest graphics card drivers. Let’s be honest though when have time factors ever been relevant when it comes to us being plagued to update to the newest version? – Well, with Adrenalin 21.9.2 officially upon us, is it worth it? Well, if you planning on pumping some time into Diablo 2 Resurrected, World War Z Aftermath, or Amazon’s New World, it would definitely seem to be the case!www.eteknix.com
Comments / 0