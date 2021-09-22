The Week Ahead: September 22, 2021

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.

Indivisible Colusa County meeting

Today

CANCELED: The Indivisible Colusa County meeting has been canceled.

Williams Community Blood Drive

Today

The Williams Community Blood Drive will take place at the Williams Community Church, 457 Seventh Street, Williams, from 2-5:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.

Colusa Certified Farmers Market

Thursday

The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.

Paint Night

Thursday

Studio ABC will host a paint night at the Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $35 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.

Children’s Faire

Friday

Colusa County Office of Education Children’s Services will host a children’s faire at Redinger Park, located on the corner of Ninth and G Streets, Williams, from 9 a.m. until noon. The event will include children’s activities, live music and games. For more information, call 458-0350.

Community Yard Sale

Saturday

A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, call 458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.

Board of Supervisors meeting

Tuesday, September 28

The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.