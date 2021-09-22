SCOTT GORHAM Says That ‘The Time Was Right’ For Him To Leave BLACK STAR RIDERS

JUDAS PRIEST‘s first pandemic-era tour, the rescheduled “50 Heavy Metal Years” North American trek, kicked off on September 8 in Reading, Pennsylvania and will conclude on November 5 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Asked in a new interview with LifeMinute what fans can expect to see at each concert on the tour, PRIEST singer Rob Halford said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “Well, this is unique. JUDAS PRIEST became famous not only for our music but for the show, the spectacle that we’ve been putting on for decades… We give you an indelible metal memory, so when you’ve seen or witnessed a JUDAS PRIEST show, that lives in your heart and your mind forever. So this is an opportunity for us to really do those things but on a new dimension. We’ve created this really cool set — it’s like a factory.

