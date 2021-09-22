SCOTT GORHAM Says That ‘The Time Was Right’ For Him To Leave BLACK STAR RIDERS
Scott Gorham says that “the time was right” for him to leave BLACK STAR RIDERS. Gorham was in BLACK STAR RIDERS for nearly a decade, having formed the band in 2013 with other THIN LIZZY members after deciding to write and record new music under a new moniker. BLACK STAR RIDERS‘ original lineup was completed by vocalist Ricky Warwick, guitarist Damon Johnson, bassist Marco Mendoza and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso.wesb.com
