Lesli Linka Glatter's DGA Election Bodes Well for More Women-Director Parity

NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is such welcoming news that television veteran Lesli Linka Glatter has been elected president of the Directors Guild of America. For years, Glatter has mentored and advocated for women directors and has been a force within the union fighting for members’ rights. Presumably her position will give her an...

Related
Variety

Patricia Arquette to Star in, Direct Showtime Limited Series ‘Love Canal’ From Colette Burson (EXCLUSIVE)

Patricia Arquette is set to star in, direct, and executive produce the limited series “Love Canal” currently in development at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on the upcoming documentary “The Canal” by Will Battersby and upcoming book by journalist Keith O’Brien entitled “Paradise Falls.” “Love Canal” is about a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. The women became activists when they realized that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they...
MOVIES
Variety

International Cinematographers Guild Unanimously Backs IATSE Strike Vote

On Sunday, the national executive board of the International Cinematographers Guild unanimously agreed to support the IATSE nationwide strike vote, and encouraged its members to vote “Yes” in a new video. The action was taken at a meeting called by ICG national president John Lindley. “The Elected Leaders of Local 600 spoke with one voice today on behalf of the thousands of their members who are unified in their resolve to get a fair deal from the employers who have walked away from the bargaining table,” Lindley said in a statement to Variety. In a recent video released by the ICG, Rebecca Rhine,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Communications VP to Exit After 4 Years With Streamer

Netflix’s Richard Siklos is leaving the streamer after four years as vice president of communications, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Richard is a skilled communicator, who strengthened our reputation during a tremendous time of growth, and built a world-class team. He has been a valued and trusted advisor to many across Netflix and we wish him the best,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. It’s not immediately clear where Siklos is headed to next, and a representative for Netflix declined to comment on his departure. Since joining Netflix in 2017, Siklos was the chief spokesperson, representing co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and handling communications primarily for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Netflix, Siklos spent seven years at Time Warner Inc. as vp of strategic communications, working closely with senior leadership. Before moving into corporate communications, Siklos was a business reporter and writer; he served as an editor-at-large at Fortune from 2007 to 2010 and was a correspondent and columnist for the New York Times between 2005 and 2007, authoring the “Media Frenzy” column. Deadline first reported on Siklos’ departure from Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Flight Attendant’ Adds Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, JJ Soria as Series Regulars

Kaley Cuoco will be joined by Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria on “The Flight Attendant” for its second season. The three actors will be series regulars on the HBO Max show, along with Season 1’s regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews and Deniz Akdeniz, as well as new recurring guest stars Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo. In addition, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall and Rosie Perez are set to return for Season 2. Per the logline, the second season of the dramedy finds Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) living a sober life...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another familiar face for season 18

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another character for the upcoming season, premiering later this month. ABC's long-running medical drama has already confirmed Meredith Grey's late mother Ellis, played by Kate Burton, will come back for "multiple episodes". Moreover, The Umbrella Academy star Kate Walsh has taken to Instagram to announce she will return to Grey's as Dr Addison Montgomery.
TV SERIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
CELEBRITIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson And Hilary Swank Discuss The Cinematic Career And Legacy Of Clint Eastwood In CRY MACHO Featurette

From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama CRY MACHO. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Ozark Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Ozark Season 3 is coming back to Netflix with ten new episodes this year. Directing the first two episodes, Jason Bateman announced the renewal on Twitter. Therefore, what can we expect to happen with the Burde family in the crime drama series? Will it continue to be a hit or not? A fact is that the Ozark team has a five-year plan but is open to extending the storyline beyond that.
TV SERIES
romper.com

60 Famous People You Probably Didn’t Know Were Related

You may not realize it, but there are actually a lot of really famous family connections in the entertainment industry. Consider, for instance, brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth, sisters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, mother-daughter Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson, and of course, the Kardashians. But there are also a lot of family ties branching out across Hollywood (and the nation) that are lesser known, and those are some of the most interesting. In fact, there are at least 60 celebrities you probably didn’t know were related to each other, so prepare to be surprised.
RELATIONSHIPS

