Intel i9-12900K Appears in Ashes of the Singularity Benchmarks
Although an official release date has still not yet been confirmed, it’s understood that Intel should announce the launch of their new 12th-gen Alder Lake-S processors before the end of next month for a release of (likely) around November 19th. That is, at least, the best current theory. – In something that always seems to represent a precursor to any CPU or GPU launch, however, following a report via Videocardz, various benchmarks have appeared on the Ashes of the Singularity website taken from a confirmed Intel Core i9-12900K sample!www.eteknix.com
