Intel i9-12900K Appears in Ashes of the Singularity Benchmarks

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough an official release date has still not yet been confirmed, it’s understood that Intel should announce the launch of their new 12th-gen Alder Lake-S processors before the end of next month for a release of (likely) around November 19th. That is, at least, the best current theory. – In something that always seems to represent a precursor to any CPU or GPU launch, however, following a report via Videocardz, various benchmarks have appeared on the Ashes of the Singularity website taken from a confirmed Intel Core i9-12900K sample!

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benchmarks#Ashes Of The Singularity#Intel Core
