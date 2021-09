BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Officials with the state health department say COVID-19 cases in children are making up about 25% of the state’s overall cases right now. Doctors say not all cases are easy to detect, some are COVID side effects that most of us wouldn’t even think are related to COVID-19. Alabama state health officials are saying six to ten percent of kids will experience long-term COVID-19 side effects, lasting for weeks even months.

