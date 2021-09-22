Rangers' Dane Dunning: Languishes in starting role

Dunning (5-9) was the pitcher of record in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Yankees after giving up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in 2.2 innings. Dunning picked up his first start since Aug. 20, after he had previously made two relief appearances earlier this month following a three-week stint on the COVID-19 injured list. Because he didn't get fully stretched out for starting duty while working out of the bullpen, Dunning was pulled Tuesday after 57 pitches, but his poor showing up to that point likely wouldn't have resulted in manager Chris Woodward keeping in the game much longer. Kolby Allard covered 4.1 innings in long relief Tuesday, and the two could continue to work in a tandem when Dunning's next turn in the rotation comes up Sunday in Baltimore.