Texans' Joey Slye: Another start on deck

The Texans elevated Slye from the practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. Slye is set for a third straight start as Houston's top placekicker, as Ka'imi Fairbairn won't be eligible to come off IR until Week 4 at the earliest. Last weekend against Cleveland the Texans only afforded Slye one field-goal attempt, which he missed. Now, with rookie Davis Mills set to helm Houston's offense during Thursday Night Football against the Panthers, Slye could be limited in his scoring opportunities once again.