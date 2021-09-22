Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Earns win Tuesday

Cole (15-7) allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Orioles. Cole returned from a hamstring injury to make his first start since Sept. 7. He showed some rust early, allowing a leadoff double and two walks in the first frame. However, he settled in from there and allowed his only earned run in the fifth inning. Cole has been dominant across his last six starts, not once permitting more than two earned runs to maintain a 1.35 ERA with a 48:11 K:BB across 33.1 frames. Overall, Cole has a 2.75 ERA across 163.2 innings on the campaign.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO