Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Earns win Tuesday
Montgomery (6-6) earned the win over Texas on Tuesday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six. The right-hander fell just short of a quality start, but he limited the Rangers to only one extra-base hit and a single run on the scoreboard. Montgomery has allowed a combined two runs over his past two outings consisting of 11.1 innings, registering an 18:2 K:BB over the pair of contests. He has been perhaps the team's most consistent starter since the All-Star break, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 14 of 16 starts. His next appearance is tentatively lined up for Sunday at Boston.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0