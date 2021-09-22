CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Earns win Tuesday

 4 days ago

Montgomery (6-6) earned the win over Texas on Tuesday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six. The right-hander fell just short of a quality start, but he limited the Rangers to only one extra-base hit and a single run on the scoreboard. Montgomery has allowed a combined two runs over his past two outings consisting of 11.1 innings, registering an 18:2 K:BB over the pair of contests. He has been perhaps the team's most consistent starter since the All-Star break, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 14 of 16 starts. His next appearance is tentatively lined up for Sunday at Boston.

FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
elitesportsny.com

Yankees at Orioles – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees have no choice but to sweep the Baltimore Orioles this week. The New York Yankees trailed 5-0 on Monday and came back to win 6-5 in extra innings. Aaron Judge’s game-tying home run and Gary Sanchez’s walk-off single should energize the team as it enters a home stretch of must-win games.
New York Post

Yankees rally for stunning win they desperately needed

Losers of eight of nine and with their season on life support, the Yankees quickly found themselves down by five runs to the hapless Twins on Monday afternoon. They didn’t get a hit until Joey Gallo’s bunt single to lead off the fifth. Then the Yankees finally came to life...
New Jersey Herald

New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night to open a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Camden Yards. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network. Sports Betting:New York at Baltimore odds, picks and prediction. Monday's game:Yankees get...
Jordan Montgomery
Camden Chat

Tuesday night game thread: vs. Yankees, 7:05 pm

The Orioles are back in action tonight after a blessed off day, and they will try to stop the New York Yankees. The Yankees have lost the first wild card spot to the red hot Blue Jays and are in a virtual tie with the Red Sox for the second spot. Anything less than a sweep of the Orioles will feel like failure to the Yankees. Let’s hope they leave Baltimore feeling like failure.
FanSided

Yankees: Using Aroldis Chapman Tuesday could wreck rest of series

One out, nobody on, a two-strike count to backup catcher Austin Wynns…somehow, Yankees reliever Sal Romano turned this into an opportunity for Aroldis Chapman within three batters. In a game in which the Yanks hit five home runs and led 7-1 with an out recorded in the ninth, near-disaster still...
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Expected to start Tuesday

Cole (hamstring) remains the Yankees' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Cole exited his previous start against the Blue Jays last Tuesday due to left hamstring tightness, but reports about his return have remained optimistic. He'll wind up getting two extra days of rest, but it doesn't look as though he'll require a trip to the injured list, as he's gotten through a bullpen session without issues and is reportedly ready to go.
Newsday

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole ready to go on Tuesday in Baltimore

Gerrit Cole played catch in the outfield at Citi Field before Sunday night’s Subway Series finale and then proclaimed himself ready to start on Tuesday in Baltimore. "Feels good," said Cole, who left his last start a week ago Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. "On track for Tuesday." Cole said...
chatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Judge and the Yankees win with a storybook ending

Today was supposed to be a day off for the New York Yankees, but a rainout on August 22nd facilitated today’s makeup game with the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees are coming off a loss to the New York Mets and going 3-12 in their last 15 games. The Twins were coming off a lost series with the Kansas City Royals. Luis Gil was on the mound for the Yankees and John Gant for the Twins. In a game that went 10 innings, the Yankees got the walk-off 6-5 win.
Camden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: One last showdown with the Yankees

Good morning, Camden Chatters. The Orioles, after a much-needed off day to lick their wounds from the brutal Blue Jays series, are back in action against another Wild Card contender tonight, hosting the New York Yankees for three games to conclude the season series. The Birds, as has been noted...
chatsports.com

New York Yankees: 3 Takeaways from the Yankee’s return to winning

It’s just one game, but last night the New York Yankees returned to their winning ways, giving glimpses of the 13 game winning streak. From July 4th to the end of August, the Yankees won more games than any baseball team. But then, unexplainably, they just as quickly returned to the team that played the first half of the season, losing 8 games and playing and pitching poorly. But last night, with new urgency, the team rose to the occasion and started what may be another winning streak. It wasn’t easy, but the Yankees pulled out an 8-7 win over their crosstown rival New York Mets.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Earns 15th win

Cole (15-7) allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Orioles. Cole returned from a hamstring injury to make his first start since Sept. 7. He showed some rust early, allowing a leadoff double and two walks in the first frame. However, he settled in from there and allowed his only earned run in the fifth inning. Cole has been dominant across his last six starts, not once permitting more than two earned runs to maintain a 1.35 ERA with a 48:11 K:BB across 33.1 frames. Overall, Cole has a 2.75 ERA across 163.2 innings on the campaign.
New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Brett Gardner on Yankees' bench Tuesday

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Alexander Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. Gardner is taking a seat for the second time in the last three games, although this one is coming against a southpaw. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Joey Gallo are starting across the Yankees' outfield Tuesday night. Luke Voit is serving as the designated hitter and Anthony Rizzo is returning to the lineup to play first base and bat third.
Birmingham Star

Yankees' struggles continue as Indians win in a rout

Andres Gimenez capped a seven-run fifth inning with a three-run homer, and Franmil Reyes added a two-run homer in the sixth, as the visiting Cleveland Indians rolled to an 11-3 victory Saturday over the New York Yankees. Reyes drove in three runs while Yu Chang homered and drove in three...
CBS Sports

Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Earns win Wednesday

Peralta (5-3) took the win over Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing one hit and retiring one batter via strikeout. Peralta came into the contest with two outs in the eighth inning and the Yankees down by a run. He allowed a single to Anthony Santander but finished the frame by striking out Ramon Urias. The southpaw was credited with the win as a result of New York rallying for two runs in the top of the ninth. Peralta has struck out five batters in his last 3.2 frames but has also walked five over that stretch.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 8, Cleveland 0: For once, an easy win

The Yankees entered their three-game series against Cleveland badly needing to start a period of excellent play. Thankfully, they were able to get an stress-free victory behind Corey Kluber’s best start since his no-hitter, and lots and lots of home runs. Kluber was able to work a scoreless first, working...
