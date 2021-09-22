CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to the ACLU and NAACP

By Sabrina Park
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are leveraging their means again to support civil rights. Yesterday, Reynolds announced via Instagram Story that he and his wife are donating upward of $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for a fundraiser running through October 8. The two are splitting funds evenly between the organizations and pledging to match donations, committing to the fight for social equity.

