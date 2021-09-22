Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to the ACLU and NAACP

Ryan Reynolds continues to prove that he's one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. While promoting his new movie Copshop in a new interview with UNILAD, actor Gerard Butler was asked about a movie that he made back in 2009, a sci-fi thriller about being Inside a videogame called Gamer. "I was hoping it was of the time, that people would get it. I thought it was genius. It could have been executed slightly differently, but I really loved the commentary it was making on where the world was going, especially in gaming and sort of losing ourselves into that world, and technology and man bonding with machine," Butler said. "But, I didn't feel people really did get it at the time. It didn't do amazing business. It has become a bit of a cult classic, but I didn't know about this resurgence."

MOVIES ・ 39 MINUTES AGO