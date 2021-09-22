CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many birds flocked to cities during COVID-19 lockdowns

By Elizabeth Anne Brown
nationalgeographic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome species quickly responded to lower levels of human activity, but whether their return to urban areas is good for them—or not—remains unclear. While viral posts about dolphins returning to the canals of Venice during the 2020 lockdowns were fake news, the “nature is healing” memes weren’t altogether wrong. Reduced human activity in spring 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19, led to considerable changes in migratory patterns and habitat use for birds across the United States and Canada, according to a study published today in Science Advances.

www.nationalgeographic.com

Burrowing owl

As their name suggests, burrowing owls live and nest underground, rather than in trees like most other owls. These birds, native to the Americas, can dig their own burrows, but are more likely to use those abandoned by other animals, such as prairie dogs, armadillos, and tortoises. Weigh less than seven ounces, burrowing owls are 23 times lighter than the world’s largest owl, the 10-pound Blakiston’s fish owl.
China imposes local lockdowns as COVID-19 cases surge

Smithonian

Birds Flocked to Pandemic-Silenced Cities

As Covid-19 spread through the United States in the spring of 2020, previously bustling cities fell silent. A new study shows that the dip in noise in the early months of the pandemic led to an increased abundance of birds, like hummingbirds, warblers and raptors, in cities. The study published today in Science Advances is the latest to suggest that even a moderate drop in noise pollution could allow some animals to better thrive in urban areas.
ANIMALS
Lockdowns and less travel may have altered the behavior of birds

Ithaca, New York & Winnipeg, Manitoba—Eighty percent of bird species examined in a new study were reported in greater numbers in human-altered habitats during pandemic lockdowns. Researchers compared online eBird observations from the United States and Canada from before and during the pandemic. They focused on areas within about 100 km of urban areas, major roads, and airports. Their findings were just published in the journal Science Advances.
nationalgeographic.com

This desert valley is home to 500 bee species, a world record

The San Bernardino Valley, straddling Arizona and Mexico, is a hot spot for bee diversity—but faces unknown impacts from border wall construction. In the midst of the Chihuahuan Desert, straddling the border of southeastern Arizona and Sonora, Mexico, the San Bernardino Valley is an oasis of life. Following rains, especially the monsoon downpours of late summer, the area explodes with an abundance of flowers—and a bevy of bees. In fact, research by entomologist Bob Minckley shows that this area has the highest concentration of bee species in the world.
ANIMALS
How many vaccinated people are getting COVID-19?

New Zealand COVID-19 cases rise ahead of Auckland lockdown decision

Many adults reported experiencing discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic

Melbourne readies for anti-lockdown protest as COVID-19 cases surge

The Independent

Knot birds create stunning flocking patterns in front of setting sun

A flock of red knot birds stunned on-lookers in Norfolk by creating eye-catching patterns in front of the setting sun as they flew across the sky. Sarah Wills, who captured and shared the footage, described the “incredible” display she witnessed while on holiday in Snettisham. "I was hopeful of seeing...
ANIMALS
nationalgeographic.com

Stunning footprints push back human arrival in Americas by thousands of years

The tracks at New Mexico’s White Sands National Park are upending past assumptions on when humans first ventured into North and South America. The footprints look like they were left behind just moments ago by a barefoot visitor to New Mexico's White Sands National Park, the amblings of a slightly flat-footed teen, each toe and heel impression crisply defined by a fine ridge of sand.
SCIENCE
Kodiak, The National Aviary’s Steller’s Sea Eagle Escapes From Habitat

Birds of a feather flock together — flocking as a survival strategy

European starlings are not among my favorite birds. But a murmuration of thousands flying synchronously is truly a wonder of nature that inspires awe. Wonderment, in turn, leads scientists to investigate how starlings twist and turn on a dime in such close proximity without colliding. Advanced computer modeling suggests the birds, “like drivers on a freeway,” eye neighboring birds in the flock to maintain their tight spatial relationship. But just as we “feel” a passing tractor trailer on a highway, other senses may also help them navigate seamlessly through the sky.
Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

