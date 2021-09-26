CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Eligibility: What It Takes to Receive Max Monthly $3,895

 5 hours ago
For many Americans, social security benefits are a major source of income after retirement . In 2021, an average of 65 million Americans will receive monthly social security benefit checks totaling over $1 trillion paid during the year, according to the Social Security Administration.

While the average retiree receives $1,557 per month in benefits, the maximum you can receive per month is $3,895, as GOBankingRates previously reported . However, how much you receive depends on numerous factors.

Number of Working Years

How long have you worked? The Social Security Administration calculates your benefit amount by taking an average of your earned wages over the 35 highest-earning years of your career — adjusting for inflation over the years.

Think means you’ll need to have worked at least 35 years during your life, GOBankingRates reported , and times you weren’t working will result in a lower average and less money.

Lifetime Earnings

To be eligible for maximum benefits, you must have consistently had earnings that have equaled or exceeded the SSA’s maximum taxable earnings limit throughout your career. For 2021, the maximum limit is $142,800 per year, although the amount changes yearly to account for cost-of-living adjustments.

When You Plan to File for Benefits

Another important factor is when you plan to file for benefits. While you can file for social security benefits as early as age 62, waiting longer can earn you more money. If you wait until the age of 70, you are more likely to receive more benefits. You could potentially collect hundreds of dollars more per month if you wait until at least 70.

See: 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online
Find: Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

However, even if you were on track for maximum benefits eligibility, by filing at the age of 62, you would only receive $2,324 per month . Waiting those 8 years makes a big difference.

Comments / 34

Cracker Jacques
4d ago

You pay into it... receive zero investment, zero return and will never recoup your costs. Only the federal government could pull that off for 120 years.

Reply
7
Patricia Franklin
2d ago

if everyone was guaranteed to live to be 70 then yeah we could get the max. but people are dying young these days. with all the lying and the cheating done by our president and congress. what can we do especially if you worked until a Dr makes a surgical mistake the only one paying for it is the victim.

Reply(9)
6
Bob
3d ago

Considering most people have 44-48 years of full time working before 65 it’s near impossible to max out SSA for the necessary 35 years to get max benefit. Even with college, unless you go for medical DR, lawyer, etc, you won’t make enough to pay full contributions. Early years, coming through the ranks, don’t pay that much and it may take the normal college graduates 10 or more years to reach the necessary salary level. Trades, with a very few exceptions, rarely get to that level. Those early years of your life pull your benefits down. I sent 8 years on active duty in my 20s, and some of those wages are still in range for my calculations.

Reply(3)
3
