CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Fans and Foes Bid Farewell to Wendy’s at Dave Thomas Circle

By Bailey Vogt
Washington City Paper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most iconic and infamous locations in D.C. has officially closed for business. The Wendy’s that led the intersection of Florida Avenue NE, New York Avenue NE, and First Street NE to be rechristened Dave Thomas Circle doled out its last baked potato Tuesday. Lines averaged about 25 people both in the restaurant and the drive-thru. Patrons debated gentrification while they waited. One woman sang Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” as she exited the restaurant. Chocolate Frosties ran out around 3 p.m.

washingtoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington City Paper

Weekend News: J6 Rally Flops, Wendy’s Gets Evicted, and Vaccine Mandate for Schools

Did you hear it? The distant thud that came from the National Mall this weekend? That was the Justice for J6 rally landing with an underwhelming meh. The gathering began and ended with little fanfare Saturday. The right-wing rally was to support the hundreds of January 6 insurrectionists who have been charged for storming the Capitol. Capitol Police said only 400 to 450 people were counted at one point during the weekend event, which one Reddit user captured from the Washington Monument.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Which of These Nine D.C. Area Wine Clubs Is the Right Fit For You?

Wine clubs offer more than just an opportunity to sip on something unfamiliar. They position the public to learn more about the people who crafted the wine, the winemaking process, and the region where the grapes were grown. There’s even the possibility to forge a community with like-minded oenophiles in the region. Each of the following nine D.C. area wine clubs brings its own flair and focus.
RESTAURANTS
Washington City Paper

LIVE: D.C. Council Roundtable on COVID and D.C. Schools

This afternoon the D.C. Council will host a roundtable on COVID and D.C. schools. Starting at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, Washington City Paper Audience Growth & Engagement Editor Michelle Goldchain will report on the discussion between parents and other stakeholders about the experience of these first few weeks of in-person classes during the 2021-22 school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Washington City Paper

Urban Garden Brewing From Eamoni Tate-Collier Debuts in D.C.

When Bobby Bump, a former lead brewer at Right Proper Brewing Company, first proposed having non-brewing staff members create their own beers, he thought they might suggest a name and possibly a flavor profile. What he didn’t expect was a fully-formed recipe, like the one bartender Eamoni Tate-Collier shared for Strawberry High in 2019. The hazy IPA is brewed with a strawberry purée, hibiscus, and rose petals. It sold well, and she brewed another beer with Right Proper in early 2020.
DRINKS
Washington City Paper

‘Just One Slice Will Put You Down’ at Deep-Dish Newcomer DC Chi Pie

Grant and Margaret Thompson remember their last trip before the world buckled down. The couple was visiting friends in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but made a day trip to Chicago to devour the city’s signature dish. “In regular fashion we had to get deep-dish pizza,” Grant says. “I don’t want to name the place. It’s one of the top two. We literally came home right into the pandemic. This was March 2020.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Washington City Paper

Welcome Home: A Portrait of East Baltimore, 1975–1980

Welcome Home: A Portrait of East Baltimore, 1975–1980. Baltimore’s neighborhoods have been chronicled by Barry Levinson, John Waters, and David Simon, but the Smithsonian American Art Museum has offered up a genuine time capsule with Welcome Home: A Portrait of East Baltimore, 1975–1980. The exhibition features the work of three women—Elinor Cahn, Joan Clark Netherwood, and Linda Rich—who, in the 1970s, received a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts to photograph the east side neighborhoods of Baltimore. NEA awarded similar grants to photographers across the U.S. in hopes of documenting the times and changing landscapes. Before she died in February, Netherwood, the last surviving photographer of the three, helped organize the first exhibition since the small-scale local showings in the Baltimore project’s immediate aftermath. Now on display at the SAAM, the women’s images capture a time when East Baltimore was comprised of working-class, largely White ethnic neighborhoods. The photos show block parties, corner grocery stores, pubs, bingo halls, hair salons, fish markets, a pool hall run by an ex-boxer, and a dazzling array of living rooms with brassy wallpaper designs. The exhibition also documents the racial differences between today’s East Baltimore and that of the late ’70s. Black people aren’t absent in the images, but they capture a more heterogeneous mix of White, Black, and Brown residents, even though today many of these neighborhoods are predominantly Black. (Immigrants of color are rarely pictured, and the affluent gentrifiers that are common today are absent entirely.) The series features more than its share of elderly subjects, contributing to a sense of future foreboding. In one image, a row of figures moves silently at St. Stanislaus Cemetery under an ominous sky. Even “Annette, Bank Street,” an image of a girl half-hiding behind a door, is adorned by a ghostly handprint. Welcome Home runs through Jan. 17, 2022, at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, 8th and G Streets, NW. americanart.si.edu. Free.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Dave Thomas
popville.com

Last Call for Wendy’s at Dave Thomas Circle is Tomorrow!! (Tuesday) “they will vacate the premise by 9/30”

The notorious Dave Thomas Circle, the intersection of New York Avenue, NE, Florida Avenue, NE, and First Street, NE. Mayor Bowser dropping some big news on Friday at 8:35pm:. “An update on Dave Thomas Circle: We were informed today that the last day of operations for the Wendy’s will be next Tuesday, & they will vacate the premise by 9/30.
RESTAURANTS
WTOP

As Wendy’s closes, what’s next for ‘Dave Thomas Circle’?

One of D.C.’s most convoluted intersections will soon be disassembled: Tuesday marks one large step in the process of dismantling what’s known as “Dave Thomas Circle.”. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that the Wendy’s restaurant, at Florida and New York avenues in Northeast, will close Tuesday, allowing the District to move forward with plans to reconfigure the intersection.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy