Honda Takes the 2022 Passport Off-Road With New TrailSport Trim

Courtesy Image

Earlier in September, Honda teased a new off-road oriented trim line, dubbed TrailSport, but didn’t have many other details to share. Now the company has unveiled its first model to get the new upgraded trim: the 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport. Similar to Subaru’s new Wilderness line and Ford’s Timberline trim, the TrailSport package tweaks the existing Passport for a more outdoorsy look and better performance in the dirt.

The new Passport TrailSport features a suite of aesthetic upgrades to help it look more off-road ready, including a bolder front end with a new sculpted hood, a more squared-off nose, and a blacked-out honeycomb grille for a more aggressive aesthetic. It comes with a revised rear bumper that has a tow hitch cover and large cutouts for a pair of beefed-up exhaust tips. If that’s not enough, you can also customize your Passport with available Honda Performance Development accessories like upgraded wheels and graphics.

Courtesy Image

Under the hood, the TrailSport is nearly the same as the other 2022 passports: It’s powered by a 280-horsepower V6 mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Veteran off-roaders might sniff at its unibody construction and independent front and rear suspension, but the SUV does offer 8.1 inches of ground clearance, and it comes with Honda’s intelligent Variable Torque Management all-wheel drive system. This setup can send up to 70 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels if the front wheels slip, and it can direct that power to one or both rear wheels depending on traction conditions. It’s paired with an Intelligent Traction Management System that has several terrain-based drive modes, including options for sand, snow, mud, and pavement. That should make it a capable ride for driving through forested gravel roads or powering through snow on your commute.

The TrailSport isn’t just an aesthetic upgrade, however. It comes with new 18-inch wheels, and Honda widened the vehicle’s front and rear track widths by 10mm for increased stability on rough ground. In addition, the company teased it might offer additional upgrades in the future, including burlier tire choices and a new suspension setup that’s tuned for off-road exploration.

Courtesy Image

No matter where you take it, the Passport TrailSport will keep you nice and comfy. The leather seats feature orange contrast stitching (also found on the steering wheel and door panels), there’s amber-colored mood lighting throughout the cabin, and a standard eight-inch infotainment screen integrates with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Searching for an upgraded SUV that can haul to the mall and the trailhead? The TrailSport might be just what you’re looking for.

According to Honda, the new SUV should arrive at dealers this winter, though the company hasn’t released details on pricing. For more info, check out the Honda website.

