CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

3 keys for Michigan football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SM4Kx_0c4gQ0np00

After starting 3-0 with nonconference foes, No. 19 Michigan opens up with Rutgers on Saturday to start out Big Ten play.

This is just the eighth time the Scarlet Knights and Wolverines have met on the football field with Michigan holding a 6-1 edge.

Outside of 2014, when Rutgers defeated Michigan in the first contest between the two schools, the maize and blue have dominated the series. In a game last year where neither defense could stop the other, the Wolverines defeated the Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in triple-overtime. It was the first game that Cade McNamara got to show Michigan fans what he was capable of when he replaced Joe Milton after the former starter struggled early.

The 2021 Rutgers team appears to be a new animal — it is 3-0 having defeated Temple, Syracuse and Delaware. The Scarlet Knights seem to have a shaky offense, but the defense appears to be as good as it’s been in some time.

Here are the three keys for a Michigan win against Rutgers.

List

What Jim Harbaugh said in his Rutgers week press conference

1

Take advantage of the shorthanded secondary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqKUz_0c4gQ0np00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rutgers are without starter, and perhaps the best pass defender, Max Melton this Saturday. Melton, along with Chris Long, was arrested on Monday involving an incident with a paintball gun.

Melton had a 76.0 PFF grade, which was the third-best on the defense, and led the team with two interceptions. This is a big loss for the Scarlet Knights.

As a team, Rutgers has the 15th-best passing defense in the country, only allowing teams to throw for 145.7 yards-per-game against them.

This is where Michigan needs to take full advantage.

According to PFF, the Wolverines have the 13th-best passing attack in college football — they grade out with an 86.7. McNamara only averages 163.3 yards per game, but he has been extremely efficient and he has yet to throw an interception in his collegiate career while also completing 64.9% of his throws.

More than likely, Melton would have covered Cornelius Johnson much of the game, so we could see Johnson take advantage of Melton’s absence. Johnson is leading the team from the PFF viewpoint — save for Ronnie Bell who only played in one game (83.2 grade) — grading out at 77.0 through three games.

Michigan took a few deep shots last week in the passing game and one of them connected with Johnson, so we may be in store for some more this week.

2

Hold steady against the Rutgers pass rush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uy73w_0c4gQ0np00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Scarlet Knights’ front eight is a big reason for their early success.

Rutgers is fourth in the nation averaging 4.6 sacks-per-game — it has 14 total sacks thru three games.

Junior linebacker Olakunle Fatukaski leads the team with 3.5 sacks on the year and he ranks third on the team with a 78.1 pass-rushing grade from PFF.

Five of the Scarlet Knights defensive linemen all have at least one sack, so the Wolverines will need to watch out for plenty of Rutgers’ pass rushers.

On the other side, Michigan has not allowed Cade McNamara to be sacked all season. The Wolverines have the 36th-best pass-blocking team according to PFF with a 68.0 grade.

We already know that Michigan will continue to pound the rock early and often since it has rushed for over 300 yards in all three games so far this year. Depending on how the protection is for McNamara, we may see some quick throws from the Wolverines until the Scarlet Knight line starts losing some energy.

3

Make the Rutgers passing game beat you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PELB8_0c4gQ0np00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Rutger offense isn’t overly exciting, but it appears to be a much better offense than what we’re used to seeing from the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers returns running back Isaih Pacheco who has run for 152 yards and three touchdowns on the season. PFF ranks the Scarlet Knights as the 51st-best running attack in football with a 76.7 grade.

The Scarlet Knights also return quarterback Noah Vedral who has thrown for 606 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions on the year. PFF ranks the Rutgers passing game as the 116th attack in the nation with a 53.1 grade.

Michigan has been pretty stout on defense, but even better against the run — it only allows 112 yards per game.

I think the Wolverines need to make Verdal throw the ball, and I believe Rutgers will have to throw the ball to keep up with the maize and blue.

The maize and blue only allow 176 yards-per-game thru the air, and Michigan finally got its first interception last week thanks to Gemon Green.

Rutgers has yet to turn the ball over on the season, like Michigan, so this could be a week that the fast-improving Michigan secondary could force a turnover against the Scarlet Knights.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Bell
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Scarlet Knights#American Football#The Scarlet Knights#Wolverines#Temple
National football post

Maryland aims to stay unbeaten vs. road-tested Kent State

After quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa helped engineer a late comeback over Illinois to keep Maryland undefeated, the Terrapins will return home Saturday to close out their nonconference schedule against Kent State in College Park, Md. Maryland (3-0) got by the Fighting Illini 20-17 Friday night on a last-second field goal by...
MARYLAND STATE
umterps.com

No. 9 Maryland Defeats No. 17 Princeton in Overtime, 4-3

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maura Verleg was the overtime hero as No. 9 Maryland (4-2) defeated No. 17 Princeton, 4-3, Tuesday afternoon in College Park. Down a player in overtime due to a 5-minute penalty, the Terps did their best to keep the ball away from the Princeton (2-3) attackers. A spin move by Verleg around four defenders gave her a clear path to the goal where she sent a ball to Bibi Donraadt for the score, but it was reviewed and waved off. With the penalty expired, Maryland was back to even strength and looking for more offense.
MARYLAND STATE
New Jersey Herald

Rutgers football vs. Delaware: How to watch and key information to know

PISCATAWAY — Rutgers isn't taking Delaware lightly. That's been a consistent theme this week as the Scarlet Knights prepare for their third game of the season. Rutgers is looking to improve to 3-0 after defeating Temple, 61-14, in its season-opener and Syracuse, 17-7, last week. The Blue Hens might be...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

2022 WR committed elsewhere details contact with Clemson

Clemson's top priority at wide receiver in the 2022 class is Andre Greene Jr., but they've got their eyes on some other recruits. Speedy pass catcher Antonio Williams, who spoke with us recently about the Tigers, is one of them. Another player who is flying somewhat under the radar is Wake Forest commit Wesley Grimes.
CLEMSON, SC
NJ.com

Delaware-Rutgers picks, predictions: Will Blue Hens put a scare into Scarlet Knights?

Rutgers’ final non-conference game of the season is off the (sports)books. There has been no official betting line set for Saturday’s tilt between the Scarlet Knights and FCS foe Delaware (3:30 p.m., BTN) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. So Team NJAM broke out the abacus, put its minds together and decided Rutgers will be installed as a 21.5-point favorite for the purposes of our recreational weekly picks competition.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy