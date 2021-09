The law of abortion that was approved in Texas on September 1 has unleashed a great controversy. Until the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has positioned himself against him and has promised that he will fight to prevent only the interruption of pregnancy during Lasseis first weeks of gestation. Now, it is the Uma Thurman actress who writes against him. She does it in a column of The Washinton Post, in which she also revealed one of her's greatest secrets, the abortion she suffered as a teenager.

