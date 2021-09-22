CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County School Board To Discuss New “Quarantine” Rule At Today’s Meeting

New Florida Surgeon General, An Anti-Masker, Says Schools Can’t Order COVID-Exposed Students To Stay Home.

EMBARRASSED? UCLA Removes Dr. Joseph Ladapo From Its Website.

Joseph Ladapo is Florida’s new Surgeon General. He was affiliated with UCLA, but the school removed him from its website after Ladapo supported DeSantis in speaking out against vaccine mandates.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s new surgeon general, who appears to be cut from the same anti-masking mold as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, announced a rule Wednesday that prohibits public schools from ordering students exposed to COVID-19 to remain home.

The rule, which is expected to be released shortly as an official document, states that parents should choose whether their COVID-exposed child should stay home, not the school district. It was not immediately clear if the rule also means children testing positive for COVID in Florida can also remain in school.

DeSantis appointed Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo on Tuesday. Like DeSantis, Dr. Ladapo does not believe in vaccine mandates. While affiliated with UCLA, the school has notably removed him from its website as of midday Wednesday.

Under Palm Beach County School District policy, any student with a confirmed COVID-19 exposure determined through contact tracing must stay home until a series of requirements are met. Among the requirements: a negative PCR test.

The Palm Beach County School Board will discuss the policy during Wednesday’s meeting which starts at 5 p.m.

The school district is already facing a lawsuit by a group of anti-masking parents who claim the district’s “mask mandate” is illegal. The mandatory “stay home directive” is likely to create more agony and angst.

Ironically, school officials confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that “nearly all” students are wearing masks and complying with COVID mandates.

“They want to keep their friends safe,” said an official. “They do what their friends do. The only people fighting are parents who clearly need attention because they have nothing else going on in their lives.”

Expect a lively meeting which you can view here starting at 5 p.m. ET.

