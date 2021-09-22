CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Asher Low
 11 days ago
Wisconsin and Notre Dame are grabbing national headlines heading into the matchup at Soldier Field on Saturday. This morning, the Big Ten Network studio crew previewed the Badgers and the Fighting Irish while including a tale of the statistical tape for the two programs.

Dave Revsine and Anthony Herron were in studio to break down the matchup, predict where the game would be won or lost, and provide a statistical background for the two premier programs.

If anything on jumps out on paper, it has to be the statistical differences between Wisconsin’s defense and Notre Dame’s defense despite the small sample size.

The Badgers are giving up just 194.5 yards per contest while Notre Dame is allowing 381 yards per game.

Here is a look at what BTN’s preview had to say surrounding Wisconsin and Notre Dame:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

