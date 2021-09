For the third year in a row, Short's is once again serving a Michigan-influenced beer. Even though I'm a summer guy and really don't love the winter, there are a few things I don't mind about the fall. Watching football, making chili, Halloween, and drinking beer are some of my favorites. And when it comes to beer, Michigan is one of the best places to be. With so many breweries, the options are endless and a lot of times seasonal.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO