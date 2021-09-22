CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft now more focused on ‘killing Zoom’ than Slack, says Stewart Butterfield

By Connie Loizos
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think Microsoft believes that in order to kill Slack, they’re going to have to kill Zoom first. Taylor, perhaps naturally, sounded unconcerned, suggesting that major acquisitions can take time to digest. “When we do acquisitions, just by the way we finance them, it often takes us a handful of quarters for our shareholders to really understand the strategic rationale [and] see that we can execute on the integration.”

techcrunch.com

PCWorld

Forget video, Zoom wants to fuse Slack and Teams

Remember when Zoom was just our pandemic video-chat app? Now the service is adding collaboration features of all stripes, including translation, whiteboarding, and even voice mail, while challenging established players like Microsoft Teams and Slack. Zoom kicked off its Zoomtopia user conference by announcing a ton of new features, par...
mediapost.com

Stensul Forms Integrations With Microsoft Teams And Slack

Stensul is offering integrations that connect its Email Creation Platform with Microsoft Teams and Slack. These integrations allow users to create a marketing email in Stensul’s Email Creation Platform and then share it directly with “specific users or channels in each messaging platform for feedback,” says Noah Dinkin, founder and CEO of Stensul.
theregister.com

Microsoft's end-of-summer software security cleanse crushes more than 80 bugs

Patch Tuesday For its September Patch Tuesday, Microsoft churned out fixes for 66 vulnerabilities, alongside 20 Chromium bugs in Microsoft Edge. Affected products include: Azure, Edge (Android, Chromium, and iOS), Office, SharePoint Server, Windows, Windows DNS, and the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Of these CVEs, three are rated critical, one...
Stewart Butterfield
TechRadar

Microsoft says users can forget about passwords from now on

Microsoft says it has delivered on a pledge to kill off passwords for good, announcing that users can now log in to their accounts without needing to remember complicated sign-in details. According to a blog post from the company, 579 password attacks occur every second, adding up to 18 billion...
TechSpot

Microsoft's Patch Tuesday brings fixes for more than 80 vulnerabilities in Windows, Office, Edge, and more

In brief: If you haven't done this already, stop what you're doing and install the latest Patch Tuesday update. Then come back and read about how important this really is—no less than 87 security flaws ranging from important to critical have been fixed in several Microsoft products. That includes fixes for the infamous PrintNightmare and an Office zero-day vulnerability that's being actively exploited in the wild.
CPA Trendlines

SURVEY: Zoom Tops Microsoft Teams for Now

… but Teams made huge gains over just one year. SURVEY: Time to Buy a New Laptop? | What’s Tops in Laptops? | How’s Your I.T. Firewall Holding Up? | How Firms Handle Backups | 54% of IT Is Outsourced | Phone, Email Tied for Client Communication. Log in here...
protocol.com

Take that, Slack: ServiceNow gets a little closer to Microsoft Teams

For ServiceNow, Microsoft is the lesser of two evils compared to Salesforce. After ditching Slack for Teams following the Salesforce acquisition, ServiceNow is deepening its decade-long partnership with Microsoft, promising co-development of new products and fresh integration capabilities within Teams, it plans to announce Thursday. "We've been on this rolling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar

Slack Clips could kill off scheduled meetings for good

The traditional group meeting could be a step closer to being killed off thanks to a new feature from Slack. The online collaboration platform has revealed Slack Clips - a new addition that it hopes can prove slightly more useful than just typed messages alone. Built directly into the desktop...
TechCrunch

Clubhouse announces Wave, making it easier to start casual private rooms

To send a wave, navigate to the Hallway by swiping right or tapping the dots icon on the bottom left of the screen. Then, tap the wave button next to the names of the people you want to chat with. Those people will get a notification that you invited them to a room — if they deny the request, you won’t know. If they accept, they can be added to a private room with you and anyone else who accepted your invitation.
country1037fm.com

No More Passwords? Microsoft Says It’s Coming Soon

Microsoft unveils a plan to do away with passwords. Yes, you can have no password with Microsoft. This is welcome news. I have so many passwords and honestly, I know very few of them. Barely a week goes by I don’t have to reset one if I didn’t just save it on my computer. It seems like every website you go to wants you to create an account and password. I get it, but in some instances, it just seems unnecessary. But is it also unsafe?
Phone Arena

New watch faces, Focus mode and more: watchOS 8 is now available

Apple released iOS15 today and now we can tell you that watchOS 8 is now available for the Apple Watch Series 3 and later. One of the most eagerly awaited features for iOS 15 is coming to the Apple Watch with the update. The Focus mode allows you to reduce distractions by deciding which notifications from apps and contacts you want to block during certain activities.
Ubergizmo

Slack Is Now Getting Its Own Stories-Like Feature

When Snapchat rolled out Stories, it became so popular that other social media platforms like Instagram decided to implement something similar of their own. This later expanded to Facebook and WhatsApp. Even Twitter got in on the action, but it was a short lived feature and has since been retired.
CNET

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 needs more than faster performance, better cameras to win the foldables race

Microsoft's original Surface Duo showed the potential for dual-screened phones, but ultimately didn't deliver on expectations. The company is hoping to address those limitations with the new $1,499 Surface Duo 2, announced on Wednesday, which comes with a much-needed boost in processing power and camera quality. The biggest question, however, is whether Microsoft can truly make the case for a dual-screened phone.
CNET

Microsoft Surface event live: Surface Pro 8 and more, watch it now

It's been nearly a decade since Microsoft surprised the tech industry with its first Surface hybrid tablet. Until that moment in 2012, Microsoft had primarily been a software company. Fast-forward to 2021, and Microsoft is a hardware veteran, making well-regarded Surface Pro tablets, its Surface Laptops, and Surface Studio desktops too. The also company makes headphones, keyboards, mice and pens. It even jumped back into making phones, with the Surface Duo last year. (Though executives bristle at you calling it a "phone.") So far, the company has announced the Surface Pro 8, faster, bigger and cooler.
TechCrunch

Google powers up assistive tech in Android with facial gesture-powered shortcuts and switches

The new features rely on the smartphone’s front-facing camera, which can watch the user’s face in real time for one of six expressions: a smile, raised eyebrows, opened mouth, and looking left, right, or up. It relies entirely on local computing and no image data is saved, nor is it doing what is generally understood as “facial recognition” — this type of machine learning can focus specifically on, for example, identifying the eyebrows and sending a signal whenever they move past a certain, customizable threshold.
TechCrunch

Ex-Apple designer’s ultra-premium audio hardware startup Syng raises $48.75 million

“It’s about transforming the stage from that stage/audience static experience that’s essentially just an image on the wall, to actually making the stage the square footage of your home,” Stringer tells TechCrunch. Syng has closed a $48.75 million “combined” Series A from investors led by Palo Alto-based Eclipse Ventures, the...
Ubergizmo

Brave Launches A Privacy Focused Alternative To Zoom

When it comes to video conferencing software, Zoom really exploded in popularity in 2020 during the pandemic and continues to be one of the first picks for work or school. However, just because it’s popular doesn’t necessarily mean it’s for everyone. If you value your privacy, then Brave might have something for you.
