Volvo is committing to dropping leather from the interiors of its vehicles in a move to promote animal welfare and sustainability. The Swedish automaker has been a bit slow in its transition towards electrified automobiles, but the company says it hopes that half of its global sales will be electric by 2025, with a goal to exclusively sell battery-powered vehicles by 2030. Its first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge, is set to arrive at the end of 2021. Volvo also owns a subsidiary called Polestar which makes high-end electric cars and that serves as an innovation lab for its parent company.

