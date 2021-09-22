CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Spice World: 8 Flavourful New Recipes To Kick Your Fall Cooking Up A Notch

By Irene Ngo
chatelaine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sweetness of carrots, married with moroccan-inspired spices elevates this veggie dish to the next level. Get the recipe.

www.chatelaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
The Independent

Rick Stein’s barbecued whole seabass might look impressive, but it’s deceptively simple

Rick Stein is the king of seafood, so you know you’re in safe hands with one of his fish recipes.This is a dish for all seasons: barbecue the sea bass if the weather is in your favour, or use the grill inside if you don’t fancy getting drizzled on.Barbecued whole sea bass with fennel mayonnaiseServes: 2Ingredients:2 x 450–500g sea bass, cleaned and trimmed of fins2tbsp olive oil1 bunch fennel herb2tsp PernodSalt and black pepperFor the fennel mayonnaise:1 egg yolk (at room temperature)1 tsp white wine vinegar150ml olive oil (not extra virgin)½ tsp Pernod½ tbsp finely chopped fennel herbA few chives,...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
HGTV

Warm Pumpkin Spice Apple Cider Recipe

Pour the apple cider into a large pot and place it over medium-high heat. Add pumpkin puree and whisk until dissolved into the cider. Next, stir in the orange juice and maple syrup and mix until well blended. Add the ground spices to the mixture, and whisk vigorously so they...
RECIPES
WISH-TV

2 new chili recipes to try in your slow cooker, fall apple recipes

This is one TikTok hack you definitely want to know!. Michelle Dudash, RDN, registered dietitian, chef and author of The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook: Quick and Easy High-Protein, Low-Sugar, Healthy-Fat Recipes for Lifelong Health, shared a trick to keep corn from getting all over your floor while she made us her new fall chili recipes.
RECIPES
Greatist

The Best No-Cook Recipes to Survive a Heatwave

It’s summer, and it’s sweltering in many parts of the country. In addition to taking cover indoors with face pancaked flat against the AC unit and bags of frozen peas stuffed in places bags of frozen peas should never be, you might be wondering what and how am I supposed to eat in a moment like this?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Spices#Food Drink#Moroccan
TBR News Media

Cooking Cove: Recipes from the source

Sometimes when I really want to know how to cook something, I go to the store-bought container the main ingredient comes in. I figure the producer isn’t going to steer me wrong and give me a recipe that doesn’t work or isn’t any good because then their product will look bad.
RECIPES
Mashed

Healthy Pumpkin Spice Granola Recipe

Although it might be far from your mind, summer is coming to an end and fall flavors will soon be everywhere. Miriam Hahn is a wellness coach and recipe developer who values seasonal flavors and nourishing ingredients. These qualities are immediately clear when you try her healthy pumpkin spice granola recipe. She remarks, "This one is great for fall!" Skip the pumpkin spice latte (or have it as well) and enjoy this delicious granola for breakfast or as a snack. Once you have a bite, you'll understand why Hahn says, "I always have a batch made!"
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

A Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte To Make This Fall, If That's Your Thing

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The intersection of iced coffee season with pumpkin spice season is a very special time—fall may be in the air, but it's not yet the ideal temperature to switch over to hot coffees. (Excluding those of us who are iced-coffee-all-year or hot-coffee-no-matter-the-weather people.)
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Journal Inquirer

Kick off fall with this one-pan chicken recipe

This easy one-pan recipe is a great kick-off to fall. Braising the chicken in hard cider amplifies its seasonal flavor, adding a subtle sweetness to the dish. (The alcohol cooks off.) I served the chicken on top of couscous to stretch out the recipe, and you could do the same...
RECIPES
Whittier Daily News

Recipes: The best way to cook sweet potatoes is straight up and simple

To my way of thinking, there is no better way to feast on roasted sweet potatoes then this simple approach. The spuds are lightly oiled, dusted with coarse salt and freshly ground pepper, and then baked. Easy, right?. Then partially split open lengthwise, creme fraiche and snipped fresh chives are...
RECIPES
aymag.com

Thirsty Thursday: Imitation Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe

The leaves are giving a slight crunch, the morning air has a subtle crispiness — this must mean we are now transitioning into the fall season, folks. We’re not quite there yet, but stores and restaurants have already started jumping on the fall menu items, and I don’t see why not. The most controversial fall menu item of the season, and the past 10 seasons, is undoubtedly the Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks. You either love it or you hate it, and that’s OK, we all have our opinions. For those that wait months and months for this seasonal drink though, why not try making it at home? Don’t wait forever for the spiced coffee because if you’re a pumpkin spice fan then you probably already have the ingredients at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Easy Apple Spiced Overnight Oats Recipe

In honor of school being back in session, recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn has come up with a brilliant solution for school day breakfasts. This easy apple spiced overnight oats recipe, which, as you might have surmised from the name, does its "cooking" overnight while you're sleeping. "I love this recipe because anything I can do at night to save time in the morning is a winner in my book," Hahn told Mashed. "I have been making overnight oatmeal for years and I have so many variations. This is one of my favorites for fall! The spices mixed with the apples is just so delicious! Plus it is super filling!"
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Recipe: Spice-Roasted Carrots

These spice-roasted carrots can be tricky! Cooking whole carrots requires only a tiny bit of prep (just peel and go!), but they take longer to cook through than smaller chopped carrots, especially on their thicker ends. If you roast whole carrots uncovered, the dry heat inside your oven will turn...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy