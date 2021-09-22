Spice World: 8 Flavourful New Recipes To Kick Your Fall Cooking Up A Notch

The leaves are giving a slight crunch, the morning air has a subtle crispiness — this must mean we are now transitioning into the fall season, folks. We’re not quite there yet, but stores and restaurants have already started jumping on the fall menu items, and I don’t see why not. The most controversial fall menu item of the season, and the past 10 seasons, is undoubtedly the Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks. You either love it or you hate it, and that’s OK, we all have our opinions. For those that wait months and months for this seasonal drink though, why not try making it at home? Don’t wait forever for the spiced coffee because if you’re a pumpkin spice fan then you probably already have the ingredients at home.

