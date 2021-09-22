House committee sets aside $4B for transportation carbon reduction initiatives in reconciliation bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday requested a presidential disaster declaration for Maryland after tornadoes and flash floods spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida affected or damaged over a hundred homes and businesses. Specifically, Hogan requested a major disaster declaration for Anne Arundel and Cecil counties, and hazard mitigation grant funding for all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City. The declaration would pave the way for federal funding and resources to those affected by the extreme weather in Anne Arundel and Cecil counties. At least 142 homes and businesses were affected or damaged by the storm in the two...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO