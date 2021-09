The following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Tim Scott that aired on Sunday, September 26, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: A top agenda item for President Biden, the bipartisan push for police reform following the killing of George Floyd collapsed last week when Democrats, led in the Senate by New Jersey’s Cory Booker, ended talks with Republicans. President Biden laid the blame on Republicans, saying they “rejected enacting modest reforms which even the previous president had supported.” We spoke earlier with the top Republican negotiator, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO