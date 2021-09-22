CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The crowded at-large councilor race in Boston proved too much for some candidates — and has implications for November

By Mihiro Shimano
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding out in a 17-candidate pool was just one of the challenges facing at-large candidates last week. A fledgling political campaign is a challenge for any candidate. Tack on issues that arise from an ongoing pandemic, a historic five-way mayoral race drawing most of the spotlight, and a 17-candidate slate, and it starts to sound like a perfect storm of campaign challenges.

