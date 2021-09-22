CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Video shows Missouri officers let police dog bite Black man

By JIM SALTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The St. Louis County prosecutor’s office is investigating an incident caught on cellphone video in which white officers allowed a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

The video of the arrest Monday in the St. Louis suburb of Woodson Terrace has sparked outrage online and led the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s editorial board to compare it to the pre-civil rights days in Alabama. The suspect is Black and the three officers shown in the video are white.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement that his office “is aware of this video, and we will make a thorough review of the incident.” He declined to comment further about the case.

Officers in Woodson Terrace, a city of about 4,000 people near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, were advised at 7:18 a.m. Monday that a man had broken into a business. Police said in a Facebook post that the man appeared to be on drugs, had threatened to kill officers, and had tried to walk away from them and into rush-hour traffic. The department didn’t release the man’s name.

It said officers tried to arrest the man but he resisted, prompting a warning that the police dog would be used if he failed to cooperate. When the man continued to resist, causing minor injuries to one officer, the dog was deployed, the department wrote.

The cellphone video shows the dog biting the man’s foot as he yells out in pain. The dog’s handler holds it by a leash but allows the biting to go on for about 30 seconds.

After the officer pulls off the dog, the man appears to take a step to run but stumbles, and the dog lunges at him again, this time biting a leg for another 30 seconds until the officer stops the animal. Officers then handcuff the man, who seems to be barely able to walk as he is led to a squad car.

The police department said in its Facebook post that an ambulance was sent to the scene but the man refused medical treatment. However, it says he later complained about his injuries and was treated at a hospital, but it didn’t release details about the severity of his injuries.

Police said a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found on the man. He has not yet been charged and was released from police custody, police said.

Woodson Terrace’s mayor didn’t respond to an email message seeking further information. Police did not respond to phone messages.

The Post-Dispatch’s editorial board wrote that use of the dog was “just like Birmingham’s infamous public safety chief, Bull Connor, did in the 1960s to deter Blacks from marching for equal rights.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A north Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop died Sunday afternoon. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said via Twitter that Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, died at a Jacksonville hospital. “Please keep Josh’s family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

A look at recent Amtrak accidents

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are trying to determine the cause of the Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people aboard the Empire Builder, traveling from Chicago to Seattle. The train, carrying about 141 passengers and a crew of 16, left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday near...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Society
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Louis, MO
The Associated Press

Justice elusive 7 years after students abducted in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Several hundred students and political activists marched through downtown Mexico City on Sunday to demand authorities find out what happened to 43 teacher’s college students who disappeared in 2014. Police in the southern city of Iguala handed the students over to drug gang members, who purportedly...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

584K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy