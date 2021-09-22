CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy Chef José Andrés' Famous Dishes at Home Thanks to Goldbelly

By Rachel Chang
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Few chefs have had such an impact on the culinary world as José Andrés. Not only is the Spanish-born innovator known for his influences on tapas in America, but he was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his World Central Kitchen, which provides food to communities in times of need. And now there's a new way to experience the flavors of the chef's dishes right at home, thanks to his new partnership with Goldbelly.

